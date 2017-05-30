Aspen cleared of competition allegations

Pharmaceutical giant Aspen is now cleared of allegations. Photo: Simphiwe Mbokazi
Listed pharmaceutical company Aspen Pharmacare has been cleared of anti-competitive allegations by the Competition Commission.
This comes after the Competition Commission carried out preliminary investigations into the market conduct of all pharmaceutical companies operating in South Africa and in the Brics consortium (Brazil, Russia, India, China, SA).
Aspen’s senior executive: strategic trade development, Stavros Nicolaou, welcomed a statement by the DA - which had requested the probe - that it was satisfied there was no evidence Aspen had engaged in alleged anti-competitive behaviour.
He said that the competitive bidding process in SA secured that the price for medication was among the world’s lowest.