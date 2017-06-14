Bheki Sibiya to leave Tiger Brands

Bheki Sibiya . File picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi
Tiger Brands said yesterday that veteran executive Bheki Sibiya has decided to resign as deputy chairperson and non-executive director with effect from June 30, after 14 years of service in the company. Sibiya was appointed to the board of Tiger Brands in March 2003 and has been deputy chairperson of the company since 2006.
He was also a member of the social, ethics and transformation committee. His areas of expertise were governance and stakeholder engagement in Africa.
“The board wishes to express its appreciation to Sibiya for his valued contribution in his role as deputy chairperson and non-executive director of the company and wishes him well in his future endeavours,” Tiger Brands said. Sibiya was the founding chief executive of Business Unity SA and a past president of the Black Management Forum, as well as the chief executive for the Chamber of Mines until he took early retirement in 2015. -