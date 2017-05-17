Brian Molefe: Portfolio committee's hands are tied

THE PORTFOLIO committee on public enterprises yesterday said it was unfortunate that it was not able to weigh in on the reappointment of Brian Molefe as Eskom’s chief executive as the matter was already before the courts.

The committee, earlier in the day, had planned to call an extraordinary sitting for tomorrow to engage with the power utility's board and Minister of Public Enterprises Lynne Brown on the controversies engulfing Eskom, chief among them Molefe’s return to the helm of the power utility last week. Acting committee chairperson Zukiswa Rantho said they were disappointed with the latest developments.

“As the oversight body to the department and the power utility, the committee wanted the minister and Eskom executives and the board to appear before the committee so that we would be able to listen and hear what is happening from all affected parties,” Rantho said.