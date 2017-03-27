CLOSE X
$95m mall development in Ghana

Johannesburg – South African property developer and investor, Atterbury Property, is set to open a 18500m² modern mall in Ghana’s city of Kumasi, at a cost of $95million (R1.18billion).

The new Kumasi City Mall is Atterbury’s fourth successful retail development in Ghana, following a trio of prior developments in the country’s capital Accra.

Atterbury said the mall, with potential for a future 1 0000m² expansion, would give the city of Kumasi its first one-stop environment with shopping and entertainment under one roof when it opens on April 20.

File picture: James White

Kumasi City Mall’s anchor tenants are Shoprite and Walmart brand Game Stores, with a retail mix including food, convenience, banking, services, fashion, electronics and a cinema, club and children’s games for entertainment.

AttAfrica has been appointed asset manager and would be responsible for its day-to-day running and operations.

Cobus van Heerden, retail director at Atterbury Property Development, said this was the first big development the company had undertaken in Kumasi.

AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY

