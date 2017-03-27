$95m mall development in Ghana

Johannesburg – South African property developer and investor, Atterbury Property, is set to open a 18500m² modern mall in Ghana’s city of Kumasi, at a cost of $95million (R1.18billion).

The new Kumasi City Mall is Atterbury’s fourth successful retail development in Ghana, following a trio of prior developments in the country’s capital Accra.

Atterbury said the mall, with potential for a future 1 0000m² expansion, would give the city of Kumasi its first one-stop environment with shopping and entertainment under one roof when it opens on April 20.