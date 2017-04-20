Alleged MTN R24 million fraudster to spend weekend behind bars





Prosecutor Bongani Chauke told the court that the state, which was opposing bail, preferred that the matter be recorded. Earlier, the court had been notified that recording machines were not operating in all the courtrooms.





"I requested that we adjourn to the 25th, that will be next week Tuesday. That day we can proceed with the bail application," Chauke implored the court, which acceded to the request. The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) Serious Commercial Crimes Unit in Johannesburg arrested 42-year-old Ruth Moshabane on Tuesday at MTN headquarters in Fairlands.





She is accused of stealing almost R24-million from her employer. Moshabane has been working for MTN for more than 13 years. It is alleged that Moshabane fraudulently transferred money from an MTN bank account into her personal bank account.









The fraudulent transactions were carried out between 16 July 2015 and 4 April 2017. Apparently, the anomaly was picked up by the bank, which contacted MTN management about "suspicious transactions" made into one of their employee’s personal bank account.





Further investigations revealed that the account in question belonged to Moshabane. The matter was then probed by the Hawks leading to Moshabane's arrest. She was remanded in custody and will again appear in court on Tuesday, 25 April.





AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY

