AMSA in talks to raise R3.5bn

London – Steel maker ArcelorMittal South Africa on Thursday announced that it was in talks to borrow R3.5 billion as part of a capital-raising plan.

The country’s biggest steel maker, however, did not specify what the funds would be used for, but has said previously it wants to refurbish existing facilities, including its Saldhana works in the Western Cape, and that an environmental clean-up would require investment.

The Vanderbijlpark-based company said it had lowered its net debt to R29 0million at the end of last year after raising R4.5 billion in a rights issue.