Johannesburg - Anglo American’s worst mines are
delivering a windfall.
Iron ore and coal prices were among the hardest hit
during the commodities rout and have bounced back strongly. Now that the mines
are profitable instead of bleeding cash, Anglo is scrapping plans to sell some
of its biggest assets, according to people familiar with the matter.
During the depths of the commodities crisis, when
investors were questioning whether Anglo could survive, the company unveiled a
dramatic turnaround plan to unload assets and pay down debt. As metal prices
steadily climb higher, those fears are long gone and Anglo is preparing to
report its first annual profit increase in five years.
“With all these commodities being up right now, they are
trying to milk as much cash as possible,” Yuen Low, an analyst at Shore Capital
Stockbrokers, said by phone. “They might be hoping that prices will stay strong
for longer than most people think.”
If Anglo waits too long and commodity prices retreat, the
company “could then be again faced with the problem of asset disposals in a
seller-unfriendly environment,” Low wrote in an e-mailed note on Thursday. “But
at least its debt pile would (hopefully) be significantly reduced.”
The shares fell 3.1 percent by 12:16 p.m. in London, the
biggest decline in the FTSE 100 Index. Still, the shares have more than tripled
in 12 months amid the raw-materials recovery.
Anglo plans to keep assets including a Brazilian nickel
mine and the giant Minas Rio iron ore operation, according to people familiar
with the company’s strategy. The company also plans to keep metallurgical coal
assets in Australia and its stake in Cerrejon mine, Colombia’s largest thermal
coal exporter, they said.
The change in strategy will be discussed at board
meetings and announced when Anglo reports full-year results on February. 21,
according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information
is private.
The company is still reviewing options for reducing its
exposure to South Africa. That could include selling or spinning off its
majority stake in Kumba Iron Ore, as well as coal mines serving both
international and domestic customers.
CEO Mark Cutifani has said Anglo will likely pay a
dividend next year and may consider expanding through deals in the future.
Bloomberg