Atterbury to develop new offices for Deloitte

The company said the development would create more than 1 000 jobs.

Atterbury would develop the offices in a joint venture with JSE-listed real estate capital growth fund Attacq.

Cape Town - Property investment and development firm Atterbury has won a fiercely contested tender to develop the new Gauteng office for Deloitte for an estimated R1 billion.

An artist's impression of the exterior of the proposed new Gauteng office for Deloitte, which will be developed by Atterbury Property. Photo: Supplied

An artist's impression of the exterior of the proposed new Gauteng office for Deloitte, which will be developed by Atterbury Property. Photo: Supplied

Atterbury chief executive and co-founder Louis van der Watt said the tender highlighted the company's abilities to compete in the property business.

“This development continues Atterbury’s track record of creating flagship corporate head offices and top quality real estate assets for leading national and international blue-chip businesses,” Van der Walt said.

Location

Deloitte’s new premises would be developed in the sought-after location of Waterfall in Midrand, Gauteng, joining a number of leading corporates consolidating their operations in what is fast becoming South Africa’s leading business destination.

The total estimated development cost is in excess of R1 billion.

Deloitte Africa Africa chief operating officer Mike Jarvis said that the construction would see the firm’s Joburg and Pretoria offices consolidated into one.

Read also: Atterbury builds advocates' chambers

“We are quickly outgrowing both existing office spaces and are now in a position to bring together approximately 3 700 of our people into one, new, custom-designed building in what is clearly an attractive corporate destination,” Jarvis said. “Deloitte is constantly looking for ways in which our people can make a meaningful impact on our clients, talent and communities.

"This move will help us do exactly that by gearing our operations to attract the best talent and serve our expanding market.”

The ultra-modern premises will comprise 42 500m² of quality workspace.

The building has space capacity for close to 5 000 people and will enjoy prime position right on the Allandale interchange of the N1 highway.

The landmark new Gauteng office premises will consist of a ground floor with six stories of offices and four basement parking levels including nearly 2 000 parking bays. Commercial architecture firm Aevitas designed the Deloitte headquarters, which comply with a Silver LEED (leadership in energy and environmental design) Green Rating on completion.

Bulk earthworks for the project will start in August, with construction commencing later in the year.

The development is expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2020.

Atterbury’s Coenie Bezuidenhout said: “This coup is a culmination of a combined effort of the multidisciplined team of experts within our Atterbury team, backed by our competitive deal-making acumen. We look forward to welcome Deloitte to its new premises.”

BUSINESS REPORT