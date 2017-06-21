Barclays Africa to fight $86 million fine over Bankorp

Johasnnesburg - Barclays Africa Group, the South African bank formerly known as Absa, will go to the country’s high court to challenge a decision that it should pay the government 1.125 billion rand ($86 million) over the apartheid-era acquisition of Bankorp Ltd.

“This is due to numerous misrepresentations and factual inaccuracies which form the basis of the Public Protector’s findings, and what we submit are the irrational and unreasonable legal conclusions in the report,” the Johannesburg-based bank said in a statement on Wednesday. “The misconceptions and inaccuracies in the report are profound and damaging to Absa’s reputation.”