Buildmax losses reduced by at least 72%
Companies | 8 May 2017, 07:45am
The company said on Friday that it expected to report a headline loss a share of between 23.35c and 19.50c for this reporting period, which was an improvement of between 72 percent and 76.8 percent on the 84c a share loss reported in the previous corresponding period.
It said that the company was expected to report a basic loss a share of between 27.5c and 23c, an improvement of between 78 percent and 81.7 percent on the previous period.
Buildmax anticipates publishing its annual financial results on May 31.
BUSINESS REPORT