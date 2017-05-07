Buildmax losses reduced by at least 72%

Pretoria – Buildmax, the listed open cast mining contractor and building materials supplier, expects to report a narrowing of the company’s loss for the year to February.

The company said on Friday that it expected to report a headline loss a share of between 23.35c and 19.50c for this reporting period, which was an improvement of between 72 percent and 76.8 percent on the 84c a share loss reported in the previous corresponding period.

It said that the company was expected to report a basic loss a share of between 27.5c and 23c, an improvement of between 78 percent and 81.7 percent on the previous period.