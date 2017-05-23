Capitec scoops the top spot

Capitec beat previous winner FNB for the top prize.

The bank scored 81 out of a possible 100.

Durban – Capitec Bank continues to take the banking industry by storm after the new kid on the block secured the top spot in the digital banking category survey conducted by Modern Independent Insights Agency.

A Capitec banker uses one of its ATMs. Photo: Supplied.

A Capitec banker uses one of its ATMs. Photo: Supplied.

Capitec also received more accolades, with the best bank in the mobile banking category.

However, FNB managed to beat Capitec in the internet banking category by a slender 0.8 percentage points.

Modern Independent Insights Agency Columinate revealed the results of its sixth annual Internet Banking SITEisfaction survey after it as launched in 2012.

The survey measures customer satisfaction with digital banking services in South Africa.

Read also: Capitec now third biggest

The report is considered by the industry as an essential feedback tool. It reveals the behaviours and experiences of banks’ online customers.

Over the past six years, the survey engaged more than 10 000 internet and digital banking users, focusing on the trends that shape digital banking.

BUSINESS REPORT