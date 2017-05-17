Central Rand Gold ends strike after agreeing to pay workers 13th cheque





This comes after workers embarked on a strike at CRG on 6 May after wage negotiations collapsed and prompted the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) to step in. CRG on Wednesday said it has agreed that workers would be paid a bonus payment in the form of a "13th cheque" in December.





This bonus payment would be equivalent to 50 percent of each employee's basic pay. The company said that union representatives had notified their members of the aforementioned, and that all employees have thus returned to work.









CRG lost up to 11 days' production to date as a direct result of the strike and was forced to run with skeleton staff. The miner said some time was therefore required for operations to resume at usual levels and for management to assess the consequences of the strike on the plant.





The key assets within CRG's current portfolio are the Consolidated Main Reef operations and the Crown Mines development.





- African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Central Rand Gold (CRG) said on Wednesday it has reached agreement with union representatives to end the 11-day industrial action following "robust negotiations".