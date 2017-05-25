Chamber of Mines rebrands

Johannesburg - The Chamber of Mines of South Africa, the industry employers’ organisation whose members collectively produce 90 percent of the country’s minerals by value, is in the process of re-branding, including changing its name, to adapt to the changing environment in which it operates.

Speaking at the Chamber’s 127th annual general meeting, outgoing chamber chief executive Mike Teke, who also runs Seriti Resources, said that the chamber’s role was much more than mining and it needed to think about changing itself.

“It is with this in mind that the council has agreed that the Chamber of Mines should rethink its identity and its name, to be more reflective of what it is and what it wants to be. “We will share more thoughts on this process and its outcomes in the months to come,” said Teke in his address.