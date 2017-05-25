Chamber of Mines rebrands

Speaking at the Chamber’s 127th annual general meeting, outgoing chamber chief executive Mike Teke, who also runs Seriti Resources, said that the chamber’s role was much more than mining and it needed to think about changing itself.
“It is with this in mind that the council has agreed that the Chamber of Mines should rethink its identity and its name, to be more reflective of what it is and what it wants to be. “We will share more thoughts on this process and its outcomes in the months to come,” said Teke in his address.
The mining industry has been under the whip for lack of transformation, the impact of the migrant labour system, the damage of mines to the environment and communities among others.
Sibanye Gold chief executive Neal Froneman, who was re-elected as joint vice president, said that the chamber had adopted a new strategy.
“The change to the chamber’s name marks a new beginning and the chamber’s rebranding is an integral part of the new strategy. There is a lot of work behind scenes on the strategy,” said Froneman.
Mxolisi Mgojo, Exxaro Resources chief executive, was appointed as the new chamber president. Royal Bafokeng Platinum chief executive Steve Phiri was elected as the new chief executive and Andile Sangqu was re-elected as joint vice president of the chamber.
