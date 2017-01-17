This comes
after the commission had recommended that the fine be imposed be higher that
what the tribunal finally confirmed.
In a
statement issued on Tuesday, the tribunal explained Furniture removal company
The fine
was confirmed on December 12.
“The
Competition Commission has indicated its intention to appeal the judgment in
the
In November
2010, the commission initiated an investigation into possible collusion in the
furniture removal industry.
The commission
invited firms in the industry to settle instances of collusive conduct and so
far approximately 16 firms have since settled, the tribunal says.
Among those
implicated in collusion was
The company
stands accused of engaging in cover pricing with
The
Competition Commission had recommended a fine of 10 percent of Stanley’s
turnover per instance, for eight offences, but the tribunal in its reasons said
it had reduced the fine to keep it in line with the settlement agreements of
other furniture companies, such as Stanley’s co-accused Cape Express, which was
fined R645 710 for 1 744 incidents.
“The
Tribunal made it clear that, even though the settlements by way of consent
orders do not create binding precedent in opposed matters, they can be used as
a yardstick for setting an appropriate penalty.”
The tribunal
based its fine on the turnover for the 2012 financial year, it says.
Other
furniture companies who have settled include: Joel Transport (R150 582) for 12
offences: Reliable Removals (R90 563) for six offences and Del Transport
R210 415. H&M Removals has been fined R196 364.15. JH Retief
Transport has paid the highest fine so far (R4 273 060.80) for 3 487 instances
of cover pricing.
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE