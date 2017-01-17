Johannesburg – The Competition Commission will appeal R450 000 fine imposed by the Competition Tribunal against removal firm Stanley’s Removals, the tribunal says.

This comes after the commission had recommended that the fine be imposed be higher that what the tribunal finally confirmed.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the tribunal explained Furniture removal company Stanley ’s Removals was fined R450 000 for collusion by the tribunal,

The fine was confirmed on December 12.

“The Competition Commission has indicated its intention to appeal the judgment in the Competition Appeal Court .”

In November 2010, the commission initiated an investigation into possible collusion in the furniture removal industry.

The commission invited firms in the industry to settle instances of collusive conduct and so far approximately 16 firms have since settled, the tribunal says.

Among those implicated in collusion was Stanley ’s, it says.

The company stands accused of engaging in cover pricing with Cape Express , and has admitted to the offences. Stanley’s and the Commission could not come to an agreement on the quantum of the penalty and the matter was brought to the tribunal, it says.

The Competition Commission had recommended a fine of 10 percent of Stanley’s turnover per instance, for eight offences, but the tribunal in its reasons said it had reduced the fine to keep it in line with the settlement agreements of other furniture companies, such as Stanley’s co-accused Cape Express, which was fined R645 710 for 1 744 incidents.

“The Tribunal made it clear that, even though the settlements by way of consent orders do not create binding precedent in opposed matters, they can be used as a yardstick for setting an appropriate penalty.”

The tribunal based its fine on the turnover for the 2012 financial year, it says.

Other furniture companies who have settled include: Joel Transport (R150 582) for 12 offences: Reliable Removals (R90 563) for six offences and Del Transport R210 415. H&M Removals has been fined R196 364.15. JH Retief Transport has paid the highest fine so far (R4 273 060.80) for 3 487 instances of cover pricing.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE