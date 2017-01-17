Johannesburg – Harmony says it expects to see a “notable” increase in gold production for the first half of the year.

The listed gold miner, the world's fifth largest, says gold production for the 6 months to December was about 8 percent higher than the second half of last year.

In addition, it notes, the grade remained above 5 grams a ton.

The company, set to publish its results for the period on February 2, said in October that its production in the quarter to September was about 10 percent higher than the April to June quarter.

“Harmony continued to benefit from its currency and gold hedge, which - in addition to higher production - aided strong cash flows,” the gold miner said.

It also maintained underground grade of above five grams per tonne.

In September, Harmony Gold said that it plans to lift its total output to 1.5 million ounces a year within three years as it combines its increasing output from African and Papua New Guinea (PNG) mines

In that month, it also said it had acquired 100 percent of Hidden Valley, a gold and copper project in Papua New Guinea, after buying out its partner, Newcrest Mining, Australia’s biggest gold producer for $1 (R14).

