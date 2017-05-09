Kujenga now chief financial officer





Kujenga has 20 years’ commercial experience, with the previous nine years having been spent as a partner at Ernst & Young Africa and helping entrepreneurs in leading fast growth, high potential companies achieve their potential.





At Ernst & Young Kujenga was involved in an advisory capacity for various industries, including technology, telecommunications, manufacturing, infrastructure, retail, health care and financial services. She also served on the Accounting Standards Board for six years. The Adcorp board said yesterday that it welcomed Kujenga in her new role.









Johannesburg - Johannesburg Stock Exchange workforce management group Adcorp Holdings on Tuesday appointed veteran chartered accountant Cheryl-Jane Kujenga as chief financial officer and an executive director with effect from July 1.