MTN's new head sees growth

“The network investment planned for 2017 is expected to support further market share gains across our markets,” Shuter said.

In the company’s quarterly update published yesterday, Shuter said that in MTN’S key markets of South Africa, Nigeria and Iran significant network investments made over the past few years were underpinning the improving revenue trends.

Johannesburg - MTN’s newly appointed group chief executive Rob Shuter, who joined the company in March, said he expected Africa’s mobile giant to grow market share.

Shuter also said the ongoing network investment in Nigeria was delivering continued improvements in data quality in the metro areas and highlighted the group’s commitment to the Nigerian market, notwithstanding the challenging macro environment.

Shuter said MTN South Africa was making progress on tackling underperformance in the postpaid segment, “although it will take time for this to reflect in our financial performance”.

Shuter said the group continued to "work towards achieving our vision to lead the delivery of a bold, new digital world to customers".

“We will continue to leverage our scale and enhance our competitive position, benefiting from Africa’s low data penetration and the unique opportunity we have to offer our customers a wide range of digital services across our markets."

Brian Neilson, a director at BMI-Technknowledge, said MTN had made some progress across Africa with its Mobile Money service (although they closed this down in South Africa due to lack of traction), and is actively seeking new digital content niches to grow into.

