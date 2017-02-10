Johannesburg - WesBank has announced the appointment of
Mark Finlayson from March as the CEO of its Motor division.
This follows the departure of Simphiwe Nghona on February
1.
Mark Finlayson is the current CEO of DirectAxis, a
subsidiary of WesBank specialising in non-secured personal loans.
Finlayson graduated from UCT with a B. Business Science
Finance degree and went on to obtain his CA qualification with Deloitte and Touche
in Cape Town and New York. Finlayson also successfully completed his CFA
qualification in 2002.
Prior to joining DirectAxis, Finlayson worked for Mweb,
an investment bank in the UK, Rabobank International and Richemont
International where he worked in both London and Geneva.
“We are excited about what Mark will bring to our Motor
division (the largest division in the WesBank Group) in particular his strong
business acumen, detailed analytical abilities and notable leadership skills,”
says Chris de Kock, CEO of WesBank Group.
“Mark has been successful in introducing a partnership
approach into DirectAxis which is highly relevant in Motor where a large
portion of the business emanates from collaborating with both our OEM joint
ventures and Dealers. When combined with the division’s existing strong
executive team, we are confident that under his leadership, WesBank Motor will
continue to be a formidable competitor in the retail vehicle finance market,”
says de Kock.
