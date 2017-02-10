Johannesburg - WesBank has announced the appointment of Mark Finlayson from March as the CEO of its Motor division.

This follows the departure of Simphiwe Nghona on February 1.

Mark Finlayson is the current CEO of DirectAxis, a subsidiary of WesBank specialising in non-secured personal loans.

Finlayson graduated from UCT with a B. Business Science Finance degree and went on to obtain his CA qualification with Deloitte and Touche in Cape Town and New York. Finlayson also successfully completed his CFA qualification in 2002.

Prior to joining DirectAxis, Finlayson worked for Mweb, an investment bank in the UK, Rabobank International and Richemont International where he worked in both London and Geneva.

“We are excited about what Mark will bring to our Motor division (the largest division in the WesBank Group) in particular his strong business acumen, detailed analytical abilities and notable leadership skills,” says Chris de Kock, CEO of WesBank Group.

“Mark has been successful in introducing a partnership approach into DirectAxis which is highly relevant in Motor where a large portion of the business emanates from collaborating with both our OEM joint ventures and Dealers. When combined with the division’s existing strong executive team, we are confident that under his leadership, WesBank Motor will continue to be a formidable competitor in the retail vehicle finance market,” says de Kock.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE