New CEO 'soon' for SAA

Gigaba said they have interviewed candidates for the
position, and the SAA Board has shortlisted candidates.
The board would now go for the final round of interviews
before picking a successful candidate.
In a written reply to Parliament Gigaba also revealed
that they have appointed the Chief Financial Officer, but declined to give the
name.
He said the board had finalised the process of selecting
the CFO, after the interviewing process of several candidates.
He also would not say how soon the announcement on the
name of the new CFO would be made.
The national carrier has been without a permanent CE
after Monwabisi Kalawe left the airline after disciplinary issues and a
settlement.
He was paid a remainder of contract in his settlement
with SAA after the matter of his disciplinary went to the Labour Court in 2015.
SAA CFO Wolf Meyer also quit immediately after Kalawe’s
departure.
Meyer resigned from SAA in 2015 after a reported
breakdown of trust with the then board.
The national carrier has been without the top officials
in the past two years.
When the new board of SAA was appointed by Cabinet last
year former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said one of its tasks was to ensure
stability of the airline and the filling of the critical posts.
BUSINESS REPORT
ONLINE