PSG: Investment in IT key in ‘resilient strategy’

Durban - Despite having to operate in an economy that is on the back foot after South Africa was recently downgraded to junk status by the two rating agencies Fitch and Standard & Poor’s (S&P), PSG Konsult, an independent financial services group, is confident that it will continue to grow its client base in the year ahead.

Chief executive Francois Gouws of PSG Konsult said a number of initiatives were in place to ensure this happened. “The group’s focus on products, platforms and client service excellence through the quality of its advice is proving to be a resilient strategy.”

Gouws said the group had made investments to withstand the difficult operating environment. “We have invested heavily in technology as the financial services sector requires companies to keep on improving in that regard. The business will reap rewards in the long-term because of this investment in our IT. We might have forsaken in making profits in the short term but we know the business will benefit from this investment.