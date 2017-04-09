SA Express gets acting CEO

Johannesburg – Minister of Public Enterprises Lynne Brown has supported the secondment of Victor Xaba from Denel Aerostructures to act as the CEO at SA Express.
In a statement issued on Monday, the Depertment of Public
Enterprises said Xaba’s secondment was proposed following extensive
consultations between the Boards of Denel and SA Express, and the Department of
Public Enterprises.
Xaba has been the deputy CEO at Denel Aerostructures, where
he has worked in various management capacities for 17 years.
“Our state-owned companies collectively employ a wealth
of highly skilled South Africans. As part of the executive management team at
Denel, Xaba was instrumental in positioning Denel as a leader in the African
aerospace industry, and would now apply that knowledge to SA Express,” Brown
said.
Xaba is well aware of the challenges SA Express faces,
and is well-equipped with the technical and strategic management skills to help
the airline achieve its strategic goals for sustainability, Brown says.
Xaba’s appointment, effective on Monday, follows the
departure at the end of March of SA Express CEO, Inati Ntshanga, by agreement
with the airline’s board, the department says.
Brown acknowledged Ntshanga’s contribution to SA Express’
executive management team in defining a new strategic direction, and wished him
well in the future.
BUSINESS REPORT
ONLINE