SAA and Hawaiian Airlines strike deal

“This new interline partnership enables SAA and Hawaiian Airlines to broaden their route networks to provide some of the fastest connections between Hawaii and destinations throughout Africa,” said Aaron Munetsi, SAA acting general manager, commercial.
“Our mutual customers will enjoy the warm traditional South African and Hawaiian Island hospitality throughout their journey from two award-winning airlines.” Effective immediately, customers will be able to buy a single itinerary for travel on flights of both carriers in one transaction.
Connections between the Hawaiian island network and more than 75 destinations in Africa served by SAA will be made via New York’s John F. Kennedy airport, a primary gateway for SAA in North America, with the only daily nonstop service to South Africa.
AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY