SAA and Hawaiian Airlines strike deal

Cape Town – South African Airways on Tuesday said it had struck a deal with Hawaii’s largest and longest serving carrier, providing new, convenient flight options for travel between the Hawaiian Islands and Southern Africa.

“This new interline partnership enables SAA and Hawaiian Airlines to broaden their route networks to provide some of the fastest connections between Hawaii and destinations throughout Africa,” said Aaron Munetsi, SAA acting general manager, commercial.

“Our mutual customers will enjoy the warm traditional South African and Hawaiian Island hospitality throughout their journey from two award-winning airlines.” Effective immediately, customers will be able to buy a single itinerary for travel on flights of both carriers in one transaction.