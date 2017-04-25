SAA cabin crew on strike over meals

Speaking on 702 this morning, the spokesperson for the South African Cabin Crew Association said the crew had not had an international meal allowance increase in six years.

The crew want the daily allowance raised from $131 for all three meals to $170, although the crew is open to negotiation, the spokesperson says.

Late on Tuesday, the airline notified customers and stakeholders that the airline has been served with a notice of intention to embark on an industrial action by one of the labour unions representing its cabin crew members, the South African Cabin Crew Association (SACCA). The notification states that an industrial action will commence on Wednesday morning.

It says the airline is doing everything possible to find common ground and/or a settlement on matters that are currently under discussion. “Negotiations are ongoing and the company remains optimistic that the strike action could be averted.”

It adds preparations are underway to support any service disruptions.

It explains the unintended impacts of the service disruption may result in an adverse effect on the operations schedule and customers are encouraged to visit our website for regular updates on all flight schedules.

Striking SAA cabin crew. CREDIT: Twitter





SACCA notes planes cannot be in the air without cabin crew, and it represents more than 80 percent of all crew – which will see flights grounded.

“The airline will ensure that all changes are published timeously and day of travel support will be provided to customers who may experience flight delays or cancellations that may occur during this period,” SAA says.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE