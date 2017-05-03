SAAStrike: Airline gets final interdict

Johannesburg – State-owned airline South African Airways says it has successfully halted a potential strike by cabin crew.
The South
African Cabin Crew Association, representing about 80 percent of SAA’s cabin
crew, went on strike last week over international meal allowances.
The strike,
which was halted last Wednesday by an interim order, caused about 30 flights to
be cancelled as crew demanded an increase in the daily international meal
allowance from $131 to $170.
Flights
cannot legally take off without crew. Last week, the union said it was open to
negotiation about the mount.
SAA
says, in a statement issued late on Wednesday, that the order was granted after
the labour union appealed to the court against the interim order granted in
favour of the airline.
The
airline, which has been repeatedly bailed out, approached the Labour Court and
argued successfully to have SACCA and its members interdicted from embarking on
industrial action and declaring the industrial action an unprotected strike.
“Whilst
we appreciate that the appeal by SACCA has been overturned and that an interim
order has been made final, we do not see this as a matter of winners and
losers,” said SAA spokesperson, Tlali Tlali.
“For us
the key objective remains focusing on those things we must immediately pay
attention to, so that the company remains in business and its employees looked
after. Those things include exploring avenues that will lead to a resolution of
disputed issues between the airline and the affected employees.
“Our
cabin crew members are key to the successful and safe operation of this
airline, and as customer facing ambassadors their work satisfaction and morale
remain high priority. In addition, we must ensure business continuity through
stable operations and provide our customers with a sense of travel certainty,”
added Tlali.
SACCA
was not immediately available earlier on Wednesday.
SAA says
it is inviting SACCA back to the negotiating table as soon as possible.
The beleaguered
airline adds its financial sustainability remains of paramount importance to
the board and its executive of SAA. “The programme to ensure that the airline’s
financial situation is turned around is in full steam to ensure that SAA
returns to profitability once again.”
