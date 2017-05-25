Schroder 's net asset value return picks up

Pretoria – Listed Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust (Sereit) achieved a total net asset value return, including dividends, of 2.5 percent in the six months to March following the negative return of 4.6 percent in the six months to September.

The company, listed on the London Stock Exchange and JSE, grew net asset value excluding non controlling interests by 11.4 percent to 175.9 million euros (R2.56 billion) or 131.5 Euro cents a share in the reporting period, including a gross equity raise of 16.7 million euros.

Total dividends a share declared for the half year of 2.2c, including 1.2c a share is to be paid by way of a second interim dividend in July, representing a 29 percent increase in the previous corresponding period.