Shoprite eyes greener pastures aboard

Cape Town – Africa's biggest grocery retailer Shoprite is considering a push into South America and Eastern Europe, where it will leverage off its former suitor Steinhoff International which already has operations in the region, its new chief executive said.

The move signals a change in strategy for Shoprite under Pieter Engelbrecht, 47, as sovereign rating downgrades and a weak economy cloud prospects at home.

It also leads it down a fiercely competitive path crowded with established retail giants such as Tesco, Carrefour, Lidl and Aldi.