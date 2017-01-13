Johannesburg - Harmony Gold Mine was forced to shut down operations at its Kusasalethu mine on Thursday following an illegal sit-in by 1 700 miners.

The miner said the sit-in started on Wednesday when employees chose not to return to surface at the end of the morning shift. Kusasalethu employs about 4 500 workers.

Mariana van der Walt, Harmony spokesperson, said no formal demands had been made.

“Management has sought to engage with union leadership with the purpose of resolving the matter and returning all employees to surface.”

Read also: Harmony Gold acquires Hidden Valley

She said operations would remain closed until the matter was resolved.

The National Union of Mineworkers said it was investigating whether its members were also involved.

Solidarity Union’s general secretary, Gideon du Plessis, accused the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union of staging the sit-in.

Attempts to obtain comment from Amcu were unsuccessful.

BUSINESS REPORT