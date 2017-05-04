Solid earnings for Premier Food & Fishing

PFF chief executive Samir Saban said: “Premier Fishing achieved solid performance and positive growth for the six months to end February as per our expectations.”

The company reported headline earnings per share rose 33 percent to 12.70 cents a share, from 9.52c a share from the same period last year, while revenue increased by 7 percent to R182 million. The group attributed the growth mainly to increased sales volumes in the lobster and squid segments.

Durban - Black-owned and managed fishing company Premier Food and Fishing (PFF) delivered a solid growth in earnings for the six months to end February.

The group’s operating profit also increased by 12 percent to R18 million, from R16 million. PFF also holds medium to long-term fishing rights in west coast rock lobster, south coast rock lobster, small pelagics, hake deep sea trawl, hake long-line swordfish and tuna as well as squid. The group owns an abalone farm and invests in organic agriculture through the “Seagro” range of products.

“The group experienced increased lobster landings due to good catch rates as well as a good size mix for the period under review.

“The industrial fish landings were up by 20 percent compared to the prior period, while hake sales volumes and the profitability of the hake segment increased during the current period, ” PFF said.

PFF is a member of diversified listed entity African Equity Empowerment Investments (AEEI) and operates a vertically integrated fishing business specialising in the harvesting, processing and marketing of fish and fish-related products, as well as general food products.

PFF was listed on the main board of the JSE at the beginning of March and the group raised capital in the amount of R526 million on the listing date through the issue of 117 million new shares.

During the listing Saban said that the capital raised would be used for the expansion of the company’s abalone farm as well as for acquisitions of other fishing companies.

PFF shares remained flat on the JSE and closed at R4.60.

