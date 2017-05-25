Sygnia plans an acquisitive growth drive

Cape Town – Fintech company, Sygnia said on Wednesday that it would be on both organic and strategic acquisitive growth drives this year as it seeks to grow its brand and grab market share from its competitors.

For the six months ended March, the group grew its assets under management and administration by a moderate 0.29 percent to R158.9 billion. The company’s revenue for the period under review increased by 12.2 percent to R147.5 million, while expenses increased by 20.7 percent to R113.2 million.

The group’s profit before tax declined by 0.95 percent to R48.2 million, while its headline earnings tanked 1.77 percent to R34.3 million.