Sygnia plans an acquisitive growth drive

For the six months ended March, the group grew its assets under management and administration by a moderate 0.29 percent to R158.9 billion. The company’s revenue for the period under review increased by 12.2 percent to R147.5 million, while expenses increased by 20.7 percent to R113.2 million.
The group’s profit before tax declined by 0.95 percent to R48.2 million, while its headline earnings tanked 1.77 percent to R34.3 million.
The company said that it had brought in additional expertise in the period to deliver on its multifaceted growth strategy.
“The executive management team has been strengthened to facilitate delivery to all stakeholders and to leverage operations,” a group statement said.
The company also said that technology and innovation would remain core to the group’s strategy in the period ahead.
The company said that it was well positioned to grow its assets under management and administration this year in a number of different areas, spanning both institutional and retail business initiatives.
