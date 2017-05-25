CLOSE X
Advertisement

Whitehill chosen to head Neotel

Companies
Johannesburg – Econet Wireless Global unit Liquid Telecom has appointed former Vodafone Group executive Kyle Whitehill to head up South African internet provider Neotel and oversee the company’s expansion plans.

Whitehill was previously chief executive of Vodafone Qatar and Vodafone Ghana and will replace interim head Nic Rudnick at Neotel.

Liquid acquired Neotel for R6.55 billion from India’s Tata Communication last year.

Share this story
Neotel offices in Midrand , north of Johannesburg. Picture: Nicholas Rama

Neotel’s plans to boost market share and add services under new ownership makes it a good time to join the Johannesburg-based company, Whitehill said.

Read also: Econet wraps up R6.55bn Neotel deal

“Neotel will for the first time become a truly pan-African player,” he said.

Bloomberg

Share this story
Advertisement
X