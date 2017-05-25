Whitehill chosen to head Neotel

Johannesburg – Econet Wireless Global unit Liquid Telecom has appointed former Vodafone Group executive Kyle Whitehill to head up South African internet provider Neotel and oversee the company’s expansion plans.

Whitehill was previously chief executive of Vodafone Qatar and Vodafone Ghana and will replace interim head Nic Rudnick at Neotel.

Liquid acquired Neotel for R6.55 billion from India’s Tata Communication last year.