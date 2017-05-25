Whitehill chosen to head Neotel
Whitehill was previously chief executive of Vodafone Qatar and Vodafone Ghana and will replace interim head Nic Rudnick at Neotel.
Liquid acquired Neotel for R6.55 billion from India’s Tata Communication last year.
Neotel’s plans to boost market share and add services under new ownership makes it a good time to join the Johannesburg-based company, Whitehill said.
“Neotel will for the first time become a truly pan-African player,” he said.
Bloomberg