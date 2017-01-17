Harare - Zimbabwe's largest mobile telephony company Econet Wireless plans to raise $130 million from shareholders to pay foreign loans it is struggling to settle due to a severe dollar crunch, it said on Tuesday.
Econet said in a statement
that to avoid defaulting on external obligations, it had decided to raise money
via a rights issue, adding that foreign currency shortages made it difficult
for the company and its subsidiaries to pay foreign loans.
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe
last November introduced a "bond note" currency to ease chronic cash
shortages, but long queues have remained at banks, which have continued to
impose stringent limits on cash withdrawals.
The $130 million is the
largest amount that any Zimbabwean company has attempted to raise from
shareholders since the southern African nation dumped its inflation-ravaged
currency for the US dollar in 2009, according to stock exchange data.
"To avoid defaulting on
its loan obligations, the company intends to raise foreign currency from its
members by way of a rights offer of shares and linked debentures," Econet
said.
Shareholders would buy
shares at a discounted price of 5 cents, compared to the share price of 30
cents at Monday's closing price on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange.
Reuters