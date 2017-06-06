Corruption Watch questions Gigaba on Fica time frames

Corruption Watch has written to Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba requesting the date on which the Financial Intelligence Centre Amendment (Fica) Bill - one of the most important legislative weapons in the fight against money laundering in South Africa - would be implemented and the time frames supporting such an implementation.

The watchdog organisation said its letter to Gigaba was also sent to Yunus Carrim, chairperson of Parliament’s standing committee on finance.

“Gigaba is responsible for determining the date on which the legislation must commence, but Corruption Watch is concerned that sufficient measures might not have been put into place in order for the legislation to become effective before the next review of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), and whether these deficiencies will result in South Africa failing to meets its FATF obligations,” the organisation said yesterday.