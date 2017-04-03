Agri SA demands explanation from Zuma

Cape Town – Agri SA on Tuesday said President Jacob Zuma must be held accountable for the actions that lead to Monday’s sovereign ratings downgrade by S&P Global, which would hit agricultural production in South Africa and potentially food security.

The country’s agricultural industry association said in a statement the rating downgrade to one grade below investment level, or so-called junk status, had come in the context of the recent cabinet reshuffle and the “lack in economic leadership from the president’s office”.

Agri SA said only six of the 23 countries S&P had downgraded to junk status over the last 19 years had recovered within five years. “To recover from a downgrade takes considerable effort from both political and economic sectors of society,” said Johannes Möller, president of Agri SA, adding that Zuma must now explain what he planned to do.