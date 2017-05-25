Domestic steel production down

Cape Town - South Africa’s steel production fell 8.8 percent year-on-year in April to 493 000 tons after edging up 0.1 percent year-on-year in March to 539 000 tons, according to the World Steel Association.

Steel production is an important indicator of a country’s economic health, so the fact that steel production fell only 0.8 percent year-on-year in the first four months of this year after a 4.2 percent drop last year is good news, because it means that economic growth should be higher than 0.3 percent last year.

The recovery in steel production is not confined to South Africa. Global steel production increased 5.2 percent in the first four months of the year, which indicates that the increase in global economic growth forecast by multi-lateral agencies such as the World Bank has substance.