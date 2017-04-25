Reserve Bank's leading business cycle indicator up 1.1%

Cape Town – The South African Reserve Bank said on Tuesday its composite leading business cycle indicator increased by 1.1 percent on a month-to-month basis in February 2017.

"Six of the ten component time series that were available for February 2017 increased, while four decreased," the bank said.

"The largest positive contributions to the movement in the composite leading indicator in February resulted from an increase in the South African produced export commodity price index (US dollar based), followed by an acceleration in the number of residential building plans passed."