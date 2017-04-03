'SA committed to fiscal consolidation' - Zuma

Cape Town- The South African government remains committed to fiscal consolidation, President Jacob Zuma said on Tuesday as calls for his resignation grew louder in the wake of S&P Global downgrading the country to junk status.

Zuma said he had instructed Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba to ensure unity and stability within his new portfolio, from which he fired Pravin Gordhan last week in a step widely blamed for the downgrade.

"We also wish to emphasise that Government has been, and will remain, committed to a measured fiscal consolidation that stabilises the rise in public debt," Zuma said at the launch of the Trans Africa locomotive at Transnet's factory in Koedoespoort.