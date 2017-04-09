Water department financially challenged

Johannesburg – The Portfolio Committee on Water and Sanitation notes further disturbing media reports on financial challenges pertaining to the Department of Water and Sanitation.

The reports allege that the Water Trading Entity related to the Department has an overdraft of around R3.5 billion and is unable to account for about R654 million on its books.

This is subsequent to the committee’s concern on the persistent media reports especially in relation to the department’s control of its financial resources appropriated by parliament.