What investors are watching

Balance of Trade, Manufacturing, Industrial production as well as retail sales data for various countries will also be published. Standard Bank and Absa will release their manufacturing PMIs for March.
The Reserve Bank will announce the country’s latest level of foreign reserves.
Domestically
Today: Absa will release its manufacturing PMI for March. Total vehicle sales data for March.
Wednesday, April 5: Standard Bank will publish its manufacturing PMI for March.
Friday, April 7: The South African Reserve Bank will publish the country’s latest level (March) of Foreign Exchange Reserves.
Globally
Today: Japan: Large manufacturing index - Q1 2017; EU: Manufacturing PMI - March, Unemployment rate - February.
Tomorrow: Australia: Balance of Trade - February; EU: Retail sales - February; US: Balance of Trade - February.
Wednesday, April 5: France, UK, Germany and the EU: Composite and Services PMI - March.
Thursday, April 6: US: Natural Gas stocks - March 31.
Friday, April 7: Japan and China: Foreign exchange reserves - March; Japan: leading economic index - February; Germany: Balance of Trade and Industrial production - February.
BUSINESS REPORT