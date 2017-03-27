What investors are watching this week

Johannesburg - This week, investor’s attention will be on the publication of the release of economic growth rates of various countries for the fourth quarter of 2016. Inflation rate, balance of trade numbers, as well as consumer and business confidence indices will also be published.
Major developed economies will also announce their industrial and production data. The US oil stock data on Wednesday will be crucial.
Domestically
Thursday, March 30: StatsSA will announce the latest producer price inflation rate for February 2017. The Monetary Policy Committee will announce its latest interest rate decision.
Friday, March 31: The Department of Customs and Excise will publish the latest balance of trade numbers for February.
Globally
Today: Germany: Business climate index - March.
Tomorrow: US: Trade balance - February, Wholesale inventories - February; Consumer confidence index - March.
Wednesday, March 29: US: Crude oil stocks March 24; EU: Summit on Brexit.
Thursday, March 30: Germany: Consumer confidence index - March; Inflation rate - March; EU: Consumer, industrial and economic sentiment indices - March; US: Natural gas stocks - March 25, Corporate profits - Q4 2016; GDP price index - Q4 2016.
Friday, March 31: UK: Current account - Q4 2016; GDP Growth rate - Q4 2016; EU: Inflation rate flash: March.
