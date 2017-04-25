'White capital' assertion creates social media stir

A piece, written for The Conversation and republished on Business Report Online on Tuesday, by Mohammad Amir Anwar asserts that legacies of white privilege still persist. High levels of poverty and rampant unemployment still haunt black communities.

Johannesburg – An article asserting that whites still have a monopoly over capital has caused a stir on social media.



Anwar added that this inequity is also evident in patterns of ownership.



“Despite claims to the contrary, a study of black ownership on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange shows clearly that black South Africans remain small time players. According to a recent study, only 23 percent of the shares traded on the exchange are held – directly and indirectly – by black South Africans.”

Anwar also wrote: “On top of this, capital, in its varied forms such as the land, property and human capital, remains heavily skewed to white ownership.”

On IOL’s Facebookpage, the article was commented on 118 times, with 44 shares and a reach of more than 30 000.

Among the comments were those asserting that 400 000 whites live in squatter camps – which received 27 replies – and one saying that the government – not whites – was to blame.

Others asked why South Africa was not creating a black privilege, and why wealthy and influential black people such as Cyril Ramaphosa and the Guptas were not also in the spotlight.

Others asked if the writer had researched all the reasons why this was the case, and questioned Anwar’s facts.

