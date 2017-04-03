Talks to build dam in Zambia

Johannesburg – A South African company planned to build a dam and 235 megawatt hydro-electric power station costing about $1.26 billion (R16.9 billion) in Zambia to help plug a power shortage, Zambia’s embassy in Pretoria said last Friday. Zambia generates about 2600MW, mostly from hydro power stations. Generation is running below capacity because of poor rainfall. Alongside growing demand for electricity, this has left the country with a deficit of about 600MW.

People watch as the spillway gates are opened at Kariba North Bank dam on Lake Kariba to reduce rising water levels as a measure to protect the dam. Reuters