Hunt on for local entrants for Cannes Young Lions

Cinemark is running a competition to sort local lions from the cubs, and select a local duo to compete at the Cannes Festival, which runs from June 17-24. The team will have a chance to be crowned Young Lions of Cannes 2017 at the prestigious international advertising festival in the city on the French Riviera that is well-known for its international film festival.

Cinemark, the official South African representative for the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, said on Thursday it was sponsoring the film category of the Young Lions competition in South Africa this year and was looking for a creative team to send to Cannes.

Cape Town – The search is on for young South African creatives, or “lions”, to enter a competition that will put them in the running to hunt with the international pride in Cannes in July.

Cinemark, the advertising sales company that represents Ster-Kinekor and selected independent cinemas in South Africa, is urging young creative teams to register by Tuesday, April 18, to compete against the rest of the local pride for a place at Cannes.

The teams of two young professionals, such as an art director and a copywriter, who must both have been born on or after June 25 1986, will have the Easter weekend to sharpen their pencils and their teeth before taking part in an intense competition over two days next week.

Applicants must register on the Cinemark website by next Tuesday, April 18. A creative brief will be posted on the website at 12 noon on Wednesday April 19 and completed entries must be uploaded on to the website by midday on Friday 21 April.

Motheo Matsau, head of marketing and sales for Ster-Kinekor, said there was no better way for ambitious young creatives to challenge themselves than by entering the Young Lions competition.

“You will have just 48 hours from the time that the brief is made public to film, edit and deliver a 60-second commercial. “If you win the South African competition, this is the challenge you will face all over again in the Cannes Young Lions competition, because you will find yourself winging your way to France to compete against winning teams from across the world in the global event,” Matsau added.

Also, the local winning advertisement will be shown on the big screens at Ster-Kinekor cinemas across South Africa.

