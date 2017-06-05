Farmers call for drought relief fund investigation

South African farmers called for an investigation into how R2.5billion of government funds earmarked for drought relief last year was spent, after many commercial farms received no state help. Only R1bn was allocated to government departments, of which about 85percent was spent during a period in which six of the country’s nine provinces were declared disaster areas, according to research from Agri SA. Of the R1bn, just 0.24percent went to commercial farmers and much of the money was wasted on inexperienced distribution companies and overpriced feed and boreholes, the farmers’ group said. “This is a warning shot, a flag going up to say we need to investigate these things,” Omri Van Zyl, executive director of Agri SA, said on Thursday in Centurion. “We need a proper delivery system to help us in such a crisis.”

Tell a friend







The Theewaterskloof Dam, a key source of water supply to Cape Town, is now at very low levels. This week, Nelson Mandela Bay in the Eastern Cape was declared a water disaster area after major storage dams dropped to 38.5%. The Western Cape was also declared a disaster area on Monday, in response to the worst drought the province has experienced since 1904. - ANA Picture: Halden Krog / AP