FSB warns the public against Diamond Finance

Pretoria – The Financial Services Board (FSB) has warned the public against conducting financial services business with Diamond Finance.

"Diamond Finance is not an authorised financial services providers and the public is warned to exercise caution when dealing with this entity," FSB spokeswoman Tembisa Marele said.

It had been brought to the registrar of financial services providers’ attention that Diamond Finance was advertising itself as a licensed financial services provider and contacting people with the aim of offering financial services, she said.