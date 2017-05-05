FSB warns the public against Diamond Finance

"Diamond Finance is not an authorised financial services providers and the public is warned to exercise caution when dealing with this entity," FSB spokeswoman Tembisa Marele said.
It had been brought to the registrar of financial services providers’ attention that Diamond Finance was advertising itself as a licensed financial services provider and contacting people with the aim of offering financial services, she said.
"The FSB again reminds consumers who wish to conduct financial services with an institution or person to check beforehand with the FSB on either the toll free number (0800-110-443) or on the website www.fsb.co.za as to whether or not such institution or person is authorised to render financial services and which financial product it can offer," Marele said.