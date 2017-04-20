Barclays plans to boost Europe equities

London – Barclays plans to recruit more than 20 staff this year to bolster its European equities trading business as chief executive officer Jes Staley continues to back the investment bank while rivals retreat, according to two people familiar with the strategy.

The bank is searching for experienced traders and salespeople, as well as quantitative and product management specialists, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the plans are private.

Barclays currently employs about 450 people in equities in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, according to a person with knowledge of the industry, and the business is run by Rich Evans.