Brexit: Good deal sought with EU

London – Interior minister Amber Rudd said the British government did not yet know what kind of cost there may be for trying to get the “widest possible access” to the EU’s single market.

Prime Minister Theresa May will trigger Article 50 of the EU’s Lisbon Treaty on Wednesday, hoping to secure what she calls a “good deal” of close co-operation on the economy and security, while being able to control immigration.

“I certainly do think that we should try to have the widest possible access to the single market We don’t know what that cost would be, we don’t know that at all, that is going to be part of the negotiations,” Rudd told the BBC’s Andrew Marr show.