Takeda will
pay $24 a share for Ariad, the companies said in a statement Monday, 75 percent
more than its Friday close of $13.74. The deal will give it Ariad’s drug
brigatinib, an experimental therapy being tested in lung cancer, and Iclusig,
which is estimated to have brought in $170.5 million in 2016.
The
announcement came at the start of the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in
In an
interview, Takeda’s CEO, Christophe Weber, said that "potentially"
more deals could follow although the company will remain disciplined. "We
are very strategic and very disciplined buyers," he said. "We are not
scared to walk away if we feel all the conditions are not there."
Takeda,
based in Osaka, has been on a hunt for new drugs to replenish a flagging
pipeline after patents have expired on some of its biggest products. As
international drugmakers have spent billions on acquisitions in the last two
years, Japanese drugmakers stayed largely on the sidelines. But they are now
facing increased pressures at home, as the government attempts to lower the
prices of many branded medicines and put a greater focus on generics to manage
its health-care spending.
Takeda
shares traded 1.2 percent higher at 5 022 yen as of 9:13 a.m. in Tokyo trading
on Tuesday. Shares of Ariad jumped 73 percent in New York, the biggest move
since 2000.
Ariad has
submitted brigatinib to regulators at the US Food and Drug Administration for
review, with an expected decision by April 29. Meant to treat a form of
non-small cell cancer, the companies said the therapy could have annual peak
sales of more than $1 billion.
Rare form
The
Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company’s drug Iclusig treats a rare advanced
form of the blood cancer leukemia, and has been the subject of controversy for
its pricing of the pill. In October, Senator Bernie Sanders decried the
company’s “greed” in setting the list price of the drug at almost $200 000 a
year.
"Whether
the premium of over 70 percent for the acquisition is justified depends on
synergies ahead," Morgan Stanley MUFG analysts wrote in a research note
about the Ariad acquisition, pointing to strong competition from other top
drugs in the cancer space. Takeda said in the statement that the deal is
expected to add to its earnings by its fiscal year ending March 2019.
Under
Weber, a Frenchman who became its first foreign chief executive officer in
2015, Takeda has been looking abroad as domestic growth slows, and turned its
focus on three therapeutic areas - gastroenterology, oncology and the central
nervous system.
Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International had been in talks to sell its Salix
gastrointestinal drugs business to Takeda, although those discussions later
broke down because of disagreements over the price, Bloomberg News reported
last year, citing people familiar with the matter.
The Ariad
deal is complementary to Takeda’s strategy on oncology, which is part of its
core with gastroenterology and central nervous system, Weber said in the
interview, adding that there are no plans to expand into other therapy areas
for now. Takeda "looked at" Valeant’s Salix, he said, declining to
comment further.
On a
conference call, Weber said there will be no impact on the company’s dividend
policy following the acquisition.
Last
January, Ariad elevated a new chief executive officer, Paris Panayiotopoulos,
amid pressure from activist investor Alex Denner. The drugmaker then slashed 19
percent of the company’s workforce and undertook what it called a “strategic
review.”
"We
will look at all situations but we are very responsible about all prices,"
Weber said about drug pricing in the interview.
Takeda said
it plans to fund the deal with as much as $4 billion in new debt, and the rest
in cash. The transaction is expected to close before the end of February, the
companies said.
"Whether
the premium of over 70 percent for the acquisition is justified depends on
synergies ahead," Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in a research note about
the Ariad acquisition, pointing to strong competition from other leading drugs
in the cancer space.
Bloomberg