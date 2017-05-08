Trump urged to keep US in climate accord

Bonn – Many nations on Monday urged US President Donald Trump to remain in the global agreement to combat climate change, even if he reduces US pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

Trump’s main advisers are due to meet on Tuesday to review his threat to quit the 2015 Paris Agreement to limit global warming.

At United Nations negotiations that began on Monday in the German city of Bonn, the chairman of the talks, Moroccan Foreign Minister Salaheddine Mezouar, said global momentum to combat climate change was irreversible, and it would be “difficult or foolish” for anyone to defy public pressure for action.