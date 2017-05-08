CLOSE X
Trump urged to keep US in climate accord

International
Bonn – Many nations on Monday urged US President Donald Trump to remain in the global agreement to combat climate change, even if he reduces US pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

Trump’s main advisers are due to meet on Tuesday to review his threat to quit the 2015 Paris Agreement to limit global warming.

At United Nations negotiations that began on Monday in the German city of Bonn, the chairman of the talks, Moroccan Foreign Minister Salaheddine Mezouar, said global momentum to combat climate change was irreversible, and it would be “difficult or foolish” for anyone to defy public pressure for action.

President Donald Trump walks from Marine One across the South Lawn to the White House in Washington, Sunday, May 7, 2017, as he returns from Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.

At the talks almost 200 nations will try to work out detailed rules for the agreement. Delegates called on countries to implement their pledges to cut emissions.

When asked about the US position, Yvon Slingenberg, the head of the European Commission’s delegation, told a news conference: “We do consider that it would be quite important [for the US] to stay at the table,” even with Trump’s pro-coal policies.

Reuters

