Seattle - Wal-Mart Stores is overhauling its e-commerce
team and elevating executives from its recently acquired Jet.com business,
aiming to better challenge Amazon.com with more selection and lower
prices.
The changes are meant to make Wal-Mart more “customer-centric,”
Jet founder Marc Lore, who is now CEO of Wal-Mart’s e-commerce operation, said
in a memo Friday that was obtained by Bloomberg. Wal-Mart bought Jet in
September for about $3.3 billion, turning to the startup to bolster an online
operation that has lagged behind Amazon.
“We’ve talked a lot about becoming a more
customer-centric organisation,” Lore said. “Our strategy is about offering more
choice, competitive prices -- particularly on food and consumables -- and
operating on the strength of the world’s most efficient e-commerce supply
chain.”
The company is streamlining its web team so that it can
serve customers whether they shop online, via smartphones or in stores,
according to the memo. Key promotions include naming Scott Hilton to the role
of chief revenue officer, charged with aligning the company’s various online
retail, marketplaces and digital stores. Jeremy King, meanwhile, has been
promoted to US chief technology officer, bringing together Wal-Mart’s retail
and e-commerce technology teams.
A new incubation and strategic partnerships division will
be led by Seth Beal, who will focus on identifying areas that have the most
growth potential.
Wal-Mart is under increasing pressure as Amazon pushes
deeper into the grocery business. Big-box retailers have traditionally used
food to draw shoppers into stores, with hopes that they buy electronics,
clothing and other goods with higher-profit margins.
But now Amazon may pick off more of those customers. The
online giant is even targeting food-stamp recipients under a pilot program to
begin this summer. Wal-Mart is responding to the threat with its Jet.com Fresh
service, offering delivery of fresh food without a membership fee.
The memo shows that Wal-Mart is looking to match Amazon’s
reputation for being customer-focused. The company will create a new team to
handle customer issues, returns and fraud prevention - a more critical concern
as Wal-Mart relies more on third-party merchants selling on its marketplace.
“We’re on a mission to reshape e-commerce and create a
best-in-class shopping experience that empowers customers to save money in
completely new ways,” Lore said in the memo.
Bloomberg