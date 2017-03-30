Gold is inching higher again

New York - Gold edged up on Wednesday, as uncertainty about Brexit talks, French elections and US President Donald Trump’s economic policies boosted safe-haven buying and offset a firmer dollar.

“There are a lot of uncertainties regarding the Trump reflation of trade after the failure last week to overhaul Obamacare, and uncertainty in Europe with French elections coming up and the official start of Brexit negotiations,” said Carsten Fritsch, analyst at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

“The general picture is still positive (for gold),” he said.